WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post $144.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.39 million. WesBanco posted sales of $152.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $591.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.18 million to $596.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $561.82 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $573.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in WesBanco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in WesBanco by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in WesBanco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.40. 290,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,238. WesBanco has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

