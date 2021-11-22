Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report $48.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $49.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $199.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.10 million to $202.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $198.25 million, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $521.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

