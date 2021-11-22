WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of WW International stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $18.40. 957,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,305. WW International has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 661.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.