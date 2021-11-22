Meme 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.20 or 0.00352655 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013467 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004968 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013635 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

