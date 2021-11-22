Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $470,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CDLX traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 455,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,760,000 after acquiring an additional 111,838 shares during the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after buying an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

