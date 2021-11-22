Christina Hennington Sells 4,173 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $6.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.57. 5,568,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.61. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

