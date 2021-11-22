Insider Buying: Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVRO traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 890,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,584. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

