Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 9,500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PANW traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $539.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,575. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.45 and a 1-year high of $559.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

