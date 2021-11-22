Analysts Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Target Price at $204.67

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Acuity Brands stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.92. 325,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $110.33 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

