Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Esports Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMBL shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $2,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.25. 463,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,451. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

