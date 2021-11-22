Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT at $18.73

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.21. 1,779,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,951. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 445,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

