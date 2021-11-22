Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $29.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICPT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

ICPT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 738,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,472. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,376,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

