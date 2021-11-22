First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,865. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.