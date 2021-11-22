Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 44,087 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,349% compared to the average daily volume of 991 call options.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vonage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 173,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Vonage by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VG stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,517,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.96, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

