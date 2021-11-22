M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.25).

MNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

LON:MNG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 195 ($2.55). 15,735,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,545. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.00. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 173.69 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 201.20.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

