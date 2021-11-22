Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Stock analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.29. 426,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,144. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

