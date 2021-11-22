Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $86.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,365 shares of company stock worth $9,302,995 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in Equity Residential by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,615,000 after buying an additional 80,684 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $716,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

