Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.21.

Shares of TRV traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,734. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $129.57 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.88 and its 200 day moving average is $155.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

