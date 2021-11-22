Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.21.
Shares of TRV traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,734. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $129.57 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.88 and its 200 day moving average is $155.71.
In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
