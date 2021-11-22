Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 129.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMRX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. 1,253,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,722. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $529.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 1,005.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 686,483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $16,763,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.