Big Data Protocol Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and $1.77 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00047565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227145 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00087591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 33,747,556 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

