Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Declines By 21.2%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 465,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 590,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ARC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. 153,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,852. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $127.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.35. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 17,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $54,419.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Mealy bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 151,136 shares of company stock valued at $444,504. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 690,323 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 140,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 139,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 121,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

