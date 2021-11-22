The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the October 14th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.15. The stock had a trading volume of 750,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,270. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $182.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Hershey by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

