The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the October 14th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.15. The stock had a trading volume of 750,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,270. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $182.71.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.
In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Hershey by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
