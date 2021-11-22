Jobchain (JOB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $171,296.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $171,296.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00227898 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00087792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,561,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

