Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Cohu reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

COHU stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.48. 785,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,746. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,588 shares of company stock valued at $444,780. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,216,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 1,500.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 794,979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cohu by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

