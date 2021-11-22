ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.12. 358,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $349.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. The business had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 4,922.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 373.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

