Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Shares of BSRR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 32,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $415.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

