Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on TX shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of TX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,669. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. Ternium has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ternium will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth $38,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

