Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. 673,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $56.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth $38,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

