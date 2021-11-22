Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dover by 23.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dover by 6.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

