Brokerages Set Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) PT at $13.10

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.87. 1,354,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,969. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,793,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,525,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,356,000 after buying an additional 3,831,383 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after buying an additional 898,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after buying an additional 779,024 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.