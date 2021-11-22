Dusk Network (DUSK) Tops One Day Volume of $13.20 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $116.15 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00047565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227145 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00087591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,163,707 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

