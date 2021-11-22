SakeToken (SAKE) Market Capitalization Tops $3.58 Million

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SakeToken has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $29,674.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00047565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227145 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00087591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,484 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,230 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.