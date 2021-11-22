iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of iHuman stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,847. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iHuman had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iHuman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iHuman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iHuman by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 946,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 119,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iHuman by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 126,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iHuman by 428.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

