iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of iHuman stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,847. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.
iHuman (NYSE:IH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iHuman had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter.
About iHuman
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
