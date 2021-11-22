Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 552,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.41. 111,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Koppers has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $691.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOP. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

