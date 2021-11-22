Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.02. 1,703,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,329. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

