Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.34. 1,017,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,897. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

