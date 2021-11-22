$53.30 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce $53.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.59 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $51.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $163.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.09 million to $163.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $178.34 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $180.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

AGFS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 22,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,179. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 305.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

