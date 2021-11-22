Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.57

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Everex has a market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $362,123.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everex has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00227389 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00087245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Everex

Everex is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.