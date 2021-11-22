DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.34

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

