Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Update

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 14th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

ENVA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.64. 252,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.63. Enova International has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $292,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,388. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 809.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enova International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

