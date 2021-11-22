Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Short Interest Update

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 14th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CND. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,224,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,091,000. Coltrane Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Concord Acquisition alerts:

NYSE CND traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 525,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,943. Concord Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.