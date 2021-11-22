DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.56

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.56 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 15940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

