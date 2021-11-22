iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

CVD traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a one year low of C$17.87 and a one year high of C$19.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.73.

