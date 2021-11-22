Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.68. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of CMCO traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.55. 91,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 205,287 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.