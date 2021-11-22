Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.38. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chegg by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chegg by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.54. 4,305,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,192. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -425.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

