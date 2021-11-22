Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.160-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.760-$4.860 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.18.

A traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $162.78. 2,105,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,770. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.56 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

