TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$126.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get TFI International alerts:

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total transaction of C$5,001,919.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$589,255,417.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,712 shares of company stock valued at $21,337,279.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up C$2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$139.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,107. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$64.48 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$137.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$128.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.02 billion and a PE ratio of 19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 12.96%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.