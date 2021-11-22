Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Short Interest Down 20.8% in October

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 35.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 60.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,614,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE SC traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 502,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,937. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

