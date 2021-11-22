Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Up 20.1% in October

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.11. 540,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

