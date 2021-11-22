M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the October 14th total of 893,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 293,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 92.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after buying an additional 215,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 108.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.07. 290,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,501. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.